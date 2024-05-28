New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG) Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Silicon Prairie Online for Tutiaz.com

This is the logo of the company NGCG and its brand TUTIAZ.

NGCG is offering investors an exceptional opportunity through the crowdfunding campaign for Tutiaz.com, its platform dedicated to developing e-learning tools

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG)

Our platform is designed to revolutionize online education, and with the support of our investors, we can accelerate our growth and impact even more educational institutions.” — CEO Lucia de Fatima Oliveira