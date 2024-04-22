New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. Successful Attainment of Pink Current status on the OTC Market
Empowering Investors with Transparency and Growth Potential: NGCG's Achievement Signals Steady Progress and Enhanced Market Presence.
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG)
Securing Pink Current status is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional results.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NGCG) through its wholly owned subsidiary, www.Tutiaz.com, with WaaS/SaaS, LMS solutions, proudly announces successful attainment of Pink Current status on the OTC Market. This significant milestone will enable NGCG to continue its mission to create the largest Online Business School.
This momentous achievement was made possible by the efforts of many, not the least of which, CEO Lucia de Fatima Oliveira and the entire executive team.
CEO and Board Member Lucia de Fatima Oliveira expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated internal and external teams, including our respected attorneys, diligent accountants, and the invaluable support from OTC Markets, whose guidance has been instrumental throughout this arduous process. Our achievement of securing Pink Current status is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional results as we propel our brand and company to new heights on a global scale."
About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NGCG) through its wholly owned subsidiary, www.Tutiaz.com, is a web service that enables users to create their own Learning Management System websites, known as (LMS). The platform is designed to be user-friendly yet powerful, offering a suite of tools for course creation, lesson planning, and quiz development. All of it customizable and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its core. For more information visit www.tutiaz.com.
Media Contact:
Jerome M. Del Rosario
tutiaz@tutiaz.com
1-302-587-8719
Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to buy, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including; New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. ability to be a leading player in the online educational industry. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others; that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow and new technology will continue to be developed; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the online educational industry. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 available on the Securities Exchange Commission website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1061040/000147793224001661/0001477932-24-001661-index.htm.
Neither the Securities Exchange Commission, Otc Markets Group Inc. and any state regulatory accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Jerome M. Del Rosario
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
+1 302-587-8719
