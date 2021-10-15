RAIDAQ LLC Is Taking Steps for a Public Listing
GILLETTE, WY, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIDAQ LLC dba RAIDAtech (the “Company”), developer of applications using the patented, post-blockchain RAIDA (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) system, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of submitting its application for listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB").
The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.
Sean H. Worthington, CEO commented, "We are pleased to have initiated the process to list our ownership interest on the OTCQB as part of our growth strategy. It is also important to provide liquidity if needed to the investors that helped us early".
The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the company will keep its members up to date on the status of the application.
The Company is also "testing the waters” (1) to gauge investor interest in a potential upcoming offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. You may indicate an interest in the potential offering by emailing us at solutions@raidatech.com
About RAIDAQ LLC:
RAIDAQ LLC, aka RAIDAtech. RAIDAtech is the pioneer in the use of the patented RAIDA technology. RAIDA stands for: Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents RAIDA is considered to be more scalable, faster, more secure, more affordable and more eco-friendly than certain blockchain technology.
Learn more at: https://raidatech.com
Forward-looking Statements:
Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of RAIDAQ’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. RAIDAQ’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
(1)No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through a regulated crowdfunding platforms.
