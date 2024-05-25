25 May 2024

76

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

On May 24, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in our country to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the guest conveyed warm words of greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, who emphasized the interest of the Russian side in comprehensively deepening the productive interstate dialogue that has been established in recent years.

Having warmly greeted the head of the Government of a friendly country on hospitable Turkmen soil, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed his best wishes to his Russian counterpart, expressing confidence that during the current visit of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation there will be an opportunity to discuss the main aspects and prospects for further mutually beneficial partnership between our countries, as well as to identify priority areas of cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Effective cooperation in the trade-economic, scientific and technical spheres is successfully developing. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan noted the great role and importance of the active Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, aimed at further enhancing foreign economic relations between the two countries.

It was noted that a special place in the interstate dialogue is occupied by the fruitful interaction of parliamentarians, which is the most important and integral part of the development of comprehensive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia.

Another equally important vector of Turkmen-Russian relations, according to general opinion, is the humanitarian sphere, where a special place is given to partnership in the fields of education, science, healthcare and culture.

During the conversation, which took place in a confidential, constructive manner, the importance of comprehensively deepening traditional political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian ties was emphasized and confidence was expressed in the further successful continuation of multifaceted cooperation that meets the national interests of the two friendly countries and their fraternal peoples.

«We intend to continue to actively interact with the Russian Federation in the widest range of areas» the President of Turkmenistan emphasized at the end of the meeting, wishing the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M. Mishustin good health, prosperity and further success in responsible government activities.