25 May 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

On May 24, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, who arrived in our country to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Expressing sincere gratitude for his time, the guest conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen people, to the head of state, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Cordially welcoming the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to the hospitable Turkmen soil, the head of Turkmenistan conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the fraternal country. At the same time, the participation of Akylbek Japarov in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS was especially noted. Confidence was expressed that this event will contribute to the further expansion of Turkmen-Kyrgyz cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that, being close neighbors and reliable partners united by common spiritual, cultural and historical values, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic attach great importance to the prospects for building up interstate ties at various levels.

Touching upon the topic of bilateral cooperation, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his guest noted with satisfaction that the strong political will and commitment of both parties to trusting cooperation serve as a solid basis for the further development of relations between the two states.

As noted, our countries not only successfully maintain a bilateral political dialogue, but at the same time actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations.

Along with this, it was emphasized that one of the priority areas of Turkmen-Kyrgyz contacts is the activation of trade and economic ties. In this context, the significant role of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov exchanged best wishes, expressing confidence that traditionally friendly interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully on a mutually beneficial basis.