25 May 2024

82

The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On May 24, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov, who arrived in our country to participate in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

Expressing sincere gratitude for his time, the guest conveyed to the head of state, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, heartfelt greetings from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who addressed wishes for well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen people.

Thanking for the kind words, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the current high level of bilateral relations between the two states, especially emphasizing that in recent years successful mutually beneficial cooperation has reached a qualitatively new stage of development.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan interact constructively within the framework of the United Nations. In the context of the multifaceted Turkmen-Uzbek partnership, a special place is given to the trade and economic sphere.

Along with this, a progressive nature is inherent in traditional contacts in the cultural, scientific, and educational fields, which is a kind of bridge for the further rapprochement of the two fraternal peoples, strengthening age-old friendship and good neighborliness.

Taking this opportunity, the guest wholeheartedly congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Government and people of Turkmenistan on the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi, and also noted that, according to the decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Magtymguly’s anniversary is celebrated in Uzbekistan.

Noting that Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen and expand the strategic partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the end of the meeting, the head of Turkmenistan and his guest exchanged best wishes to each other, expressing confidence that strategic interstate cooperation, based on the unbreakable bonds of friendship and good neighborliness, will continue to strengthen and successfully develop for the common good.