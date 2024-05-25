25 May 2024

85

Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States

On May 24, 2024, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held at the capital's Garagum Hotel.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kh. Geldimyradov. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the head of the delegation of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and wishes for successful work on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan. Sincere gratitude was expressed to those gathered for accepting the invitation to visit Ashgabat to discuss priority areas of interaction within the Commonwealth.

Then the floor was given to the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, who is the Chairman of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2024. Opening the meeting, which began its work in a narrow format, the head of the Government of the Russian Federation expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for the high organizational level of the Ashgabat meeting.

Next, the floor was given to the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Sergei Lebedev, who spoke with relevant information on the agenda of the meeting and its regulations. After their approval, an interested exchange of views took place on current issues of cooperation in the CIS format, in particular, on the prospects for a productive partnership in the economic sphere.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, the issue of the date and place of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States was also considered. According to the decision made, it will take place in November 2024 in the Russian Federation.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format. Before it began, a joint photograph of the heads of delegations took place against the backdrop of the official banner of the CHG CIS meeting, the State flags of the Commonwealth member countries and the CIS flag.

Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States S. Lebedev spoke with information about the issues discussed at the meeting in a limited format and about the procedure for further work of the meeting. During the meeting, the topics of constructive exchange of views also included prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

This year, the 300th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Turkmen classical literature and outstanding thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi is solemnly celebrated in Turkmenistan and beyond. In this regard, on behalf of the Turkmen side, gratitude was expressed to all countries of the Commonwealth for their active participation in the celebrations in honor of the brilliant poet, whose creative heritage is an integral part of the treasury of world culture.

Following the meeting, a number of documents were signed, including the Decision to declare the city of Ashgabat the City of New Sports Opportunities of the Commonwealth. Deep gratitude was expressed to Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and excellent organization of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, which was held in a businesslike manner and at a high level.

At the end of the meeting, its results were announced at a press conference. As reported, during the meetings in a narrow and expanded format, an interested and substantive exchange of views took place on priority areas of cooperation in the format of the Commonwealth of Independent States. In this context, the high organizational level of the meeting and its effectiveness were emphasized. Appropriate decisions were made on all issues put on the agenda. A number of important documents were signed aimed at the further progressive development of mutually beneficial partnership within the CIS.

Deep gratitude was expressed to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the assistance provided in organizing this meeting and creating all the conditions for fruitful joint work. At the same time, our country’s significant contribution to strengthening and expanding the multifaceted partnership in the CIS format was emphasized.

Thus, the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in Ashgabat, again clearly demonstrated the active and proactive position of neutral Turkmenistan in the development of constructive cooperation in the CIS space, and also confirmed the commitment of the participating countries to relations of friendship, good neighborliness and fruitful interaction that meets the goals of common well-being.