25 May 2024

86

The President of Turkmenistan received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus

On May 24, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, who arrived in our country to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Expressing deep gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting, the guest conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who addressed the wishes of happiness, peace and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people, to the Head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the kind words and conveying his best wishes to the head of the friendly state, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the current meeting on hospitable Turkmen soil within the framework of the meeting of heads of government of the CIS countries provides a good opportunity to discuss not only issues of multilateral cooperation, but also the prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The productive nature of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was especially noted.

Noting that regularly held joint cultural events have become the embodiment of the traditional bonds of friendship and brotherhood of our peoples, the head of state and his guest confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and Belarus to diversify the mutually beneficial partnership established in recent years, built on the principles of trust and taking into account mutual interests, in all key areas .

At the end of the meeting, expressing the intention of the parties to continue to promote the strengthening of interstate relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two friendly countries, the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus exchanged wishes for good health and success in all endeavors.