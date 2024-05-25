25 May 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On May 24, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, who arrived in our country to participate in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

Thanking for the time allocated for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss topical issues of interstate interaction in a personal conversation, the guest conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having warmly welcomed the Prime Minister to the hospitable Turkmen soil and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the head of Kazakhstan, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the guest’s first visit to our country takes place within the framework of the meeting of heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral relations.

It was emphasized that our countries interact constructively within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations, such as the UN, OSCE, ECO, and the CIS.

The transport and logistics sector was identified as one of the key vectors of cooperation. It was emphasized that the favorable geographical location of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan creates favorable conditions for the implementation of promising joint projects in this area.

Along with this, great importance is attached to strengthening bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties. It was noted that the continuation of the practice of organizing mutual Days of Culture, festivals, deepening systematic contacts between representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia serve to enrich many years of fruitful cooperation in this direction.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov wished each other good health, prosperity and success in their activities, expressing firm confidence in the further strengthening of interstate relations.