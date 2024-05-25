25 May 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan

On May 24, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda, who arrived in our country to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Expressing deep gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting and the opportunity to discuss topical issues of interstate cooperation in priority areas in a personal conversation, as well as for organizing a high-level meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, the guest conveyed his heartfelt messages to the head of state and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The head of state noted with satisfaction that recently relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have noticeably intensified, emphasizing that the development of bilateral ties is based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and good neighborliness of the Turkmen and Tajik peoples.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere is also an integral component of bilateral relations, the head of state emphasized. In this regard, the guest emphasized that the construction of a secondary school named after Magtymguly in the Dusti district of Khatlon region is a striking example of fraternal relations in the field of education.

Taking this opportunity, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan congratulated the head of state on the celebrations on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Pyragy, expressing satisfaction that in the cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Pyragy”, along with monuments of outstanding representatives of different nations, a statue of the Tajik poet Sayido Nasafi was erected.

Noting that Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen constructive cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan for the benefit of the fraternal peoples, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Emomali Rahmon.

At the end of the meeting, the head of Turkmenistan and his guest exchanged wishes for good health, prosperity and success in their activities.

* * *

On the same day, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda visited the city of Arkadag. Here a meeting took place between the head of the Government of Tajikistan and the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan D. Orazov.

Then, a study tour of the city of Arkadag was organized for the head of the Government of Tajikistan.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to get acquainted with the “smart” city of Arkadag, which made an unforgettable impression on him.

The distinguished guest also visited the capital’s cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Pyragy”. Here, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan examined the alley where sculptures of famous literary figures from different countries are installed, among which the Tajik poet Sayido Nasafi occupies a worthy place.