Laying foundation for construction of a plant for production of solar panels equipment in Danghara Free Economic Zone

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first plant for the production of solar panels equipment in Danghara Free Economic Zone, and got acquainted with the project of the facility under construction.

According to the project, the industrial enterprise will be built in 4 stages with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the attraction of foreign investments from the "Global Solar Wafer" company of the Republic of Korea, and after the full implementation of the project, more than 8,000 people will be employed in four stages, 95 percent of whom will be citizens of Tajikistan.

The activity of this enterprise is focused on the production of solar panels equipment, and the amount of its investments in four stages is 2 billion US dollars.

As part of the favorable business and investment climate, 22 hectares of land has been allocated for the construction of this large enterprise in the western part of Danghara Free Economic Zone, and the start of construction works in the first phase is planned for July of this year.

During the presentation of the modern project of the industrial enterprise, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the construction works will be completed in the first phase in March 2025, and as a result, the manufacturing of solar panels equipment with a capacity of 5 thousand megawatts will be launched.

Launching the production of solar panels at this enterprise will provide a favorable basis for achieving the goals of the Strategy for "green economy" development through the construction of power plants from renewable energy sources and increasing the alternative capacities for production of "green energy" up to at least 1000 megawatts by 2030.

During his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Korea in important social and economic sectors, and considered the facilities being built as an excellent example of cooperation in the field of industry and production development.

In 2023, the trade turnover between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea amounted to 116.1 mln. USD, and currently more than 13 service and production companies of this country are operating in Tajikistan.

In our country, more than 100 types of tax and customs benefits and reliefs are provided for the development of business and investment activities, which helps to promote trade and other types of services.

During the period of state independence, 5 free economic zones were established with the support and initiatives of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, which today have significant activity.

Currently, 34 entities have been registered in Danghara Free Economic Zone, 8 of which are operating, and in 2023, they produced items in the amount of 73 million somoni.

In the first 4 months of 2024, the number of entities in the FEZ was increased to 35, of which 8 are industrial entities, 3 are service institutions, 13 are engaged in organizational work and project implementation, and 11 are at the stage of documentation.