Acquaintance with the construction process of a modern hotel in the center of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - In the evening, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the construction site of a modern hotel in the center of Danghara district and got acquainted with the progress of the preliminary works for the construction of this facility, which will consist of 16 floors.

As it turned out, the basement of the hotel has been built and preparations are underway for the continuation of construction.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon instructed the officials to speed up the construction and pay serious attention to the quality of works.

It should be noted that the construction of this modern hotel is the initiative of local entrepreneurs. They are determined to contribute to the development of the district, laying the foundations for attracting tourists and other visitors, and the creation of new jobs.