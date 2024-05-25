New Hours for Sulphur Disaster Recovery Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Disaster Recovery Center in Sulphur has new hours to help Oklahomans affected by the April 25-May 9 storms continue their recovery.

Starting May 25, the center will be open:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

The center will be closed Memorial Day, and will reopen at 8 a.m. the next day, May 28.

The center is open at:

Murray County Extension Office

3490 Highway 7 West

Sulphur, OK 73086

The Extension Office is the smaller building at this address.

Residents and businesses in Carter, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington, and Washita counties can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

For more information about Disaster Recovery Centers near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.