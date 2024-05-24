2024 Memorial Weekend Click It or Ticket Campaign

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is teaming up with Law Enforcement all across Wyoming to urge drivers to buckle up during the national Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort and over the Memorial Holiday weekend. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, is from May 20 to June 2, 2024.

“We need seat belt use to be automatic every time a driver and passenger get into a vehicle,” said Colonel Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “It’s not just the safe thing to do, it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement across Wyoming and the country to get the message out that seat belts save lives. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”

The national seat belt use rate in 2023 was 91.9%, but Wyoming lags behind at 81.9 percent. In 2023, nearly 54% of vehicle occupant fatalities in Wyoming were not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. We can do better.