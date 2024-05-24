Laying foundation and presentation of project for the construction of a branch of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip in Danghara district, laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a branch of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with a plan for the construction of the facilities, one 9-story building, two 7-story buildings, and two 4-story buildings.

During the presentation of the project of the branch of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in Danghara district of Khatlon Province, it was informed that the construction of the facility is the need of the hour.

This new educational facility is intended for 3500 students in one shift, and 400 people will be employed at the first stage.

The exterior of the facility is decorated with a modern design. Along with educational classrooms, the branch of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in Danghara district will consist of a dormitory, a meeting room, a scientific-electronic library, laboratories, centers, a technological park, a gym, a canteen and other auxiliary facilities.

It was reported that on the basis of the project, modern conditions will be provided in the dormitory of the institution for 2500 students.

A new complex of science and education will be built using "green" technology within the framework of constructive measures to welcome the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan with a modern design that meets national and international standards in the light of the educational policy of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon in order to further increase the quality of education and training in accordance with the demands of the modern world.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the officials regarding the high-quality completion of works in the facilities under construction and the involvement of local workers in the work process.