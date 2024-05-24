Opening of Multifunctional Health Center in Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to Danghara district of Khatlon Province opened the Multifunctional Health Center of the district.

The Multifunctional Health Center of Danghara district was built on the basis of the constant support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan with investment from the funds of the Islamic Development Bank to welcome the great and sacred national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the introduction, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the healthcare facility was built on an area of ​​1 ha of land and has 153 working rooms, 3 pharmacies, 5 operating rooms, a dental center with new technology, 40 laboratories equipped with modern medical equipment.

The meeting hall is located on the sixth floor of the building and has 114 seats.

Currently, there are 475 employees working in the Multifunctional Health Center of Danghara district, most of them are women, which is the result of the implementation of the policy of the Government of the country in the direction of supporting women and girls and raising their status in society.

The facility is connected to an independent heating system.

The courtyard of the clinic is decorated with evergreen and shady trees, various types of seasonal and decorative flowers are planted.

The health center consists of 3 parts, the side buildings have 6 floors and the central building has 7 floors.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, thanked the builders and engineers for the high-quality construction of modern facilities.

This institution was built in order to provide high-quality and modern medical services to the residents of Danghara district and its surrounding cities and districts, and meets international standards. The health center has comprehensive diagnostic and treatment capabilities and provides medical services to 700 patients at a time.

The center has medical equipment that detects more than 30 types of diseases with blood tests.

We remind that on April 26, 2023, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during a working visit to Danghara district, got acquainted with the progress of construction works in the building of the Multifunctional Health Center of Danghara district, and gave specific instructions to the workers and specialists for the quality completion of the work.

Good conditions for herbal treatment and rehabilitation and sports exercises are also provided in the Multifunctional Health Center of Danghara district.

Digital tomography and X-ray devices have been installed in the hospital for accurate diagnosis of the disease. Special vehicles equipped with modern medical devices operate to provide emergency medical assistance to patients. In addition, the hospital is equipped with special computer programs, and electronic registration of patient indications and conclusions of diagnosis and consultation of doctors is transmitted through the internal network.

At the same time, the Health Center has the potential to further serve as the main base for training medical specialists of the region and the country.

On the base of the hospital, the Department of Medical and Pediatric Sciences has been established for the research and study of medical issues and the application of theory in practice.

According to the plan, on the first floor there is a reception, on the second floor are administration and auxiliary rooms, on the third and fourth floors there are specialist doctors, on the fifth floor there is a rehabilitation center and educational classrooms, and on the sixth floor there is a meeting hall.

Specialists of the Center for Reproductive Health, the Center for the Coordination of Children's Diseases, the Center for Immunoprophylaxis, the Center for Tuberculosis, the Tropical Center, the Center for the Formation of a Healthy Lifestyle, the Center for HIV diseases, the Center for Forensic Expertise, etc., are located in the building and are provided with modern equipment.

The Multifunctional Health Center of Danghara district has modern conditions for diagnosis and treatment of all diseases, including ear, nose, eye, throat, diabetes, heart and blood vessels, cancer, internal organs, kidney, mental, nervous, and infectious diseases.

It is worth noting that with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the conditions of medical services to the population have improved in health institutions of cities and districts of Khatlon Province.

Such achievements are attributed to peace and stability, unity and state independence, and the successful and efficient policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.