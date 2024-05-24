Opening of a boarding school building in Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a boarding school building in the village of Gargara, Korez rural community of Danghara district.

The modern facility consists of two floors and is intended for more than 600 students.

The educational institution consists of well-equipped science classrooms, a laboratory, a library and a reading room.

The Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, assessed the construction of such a beautiful and modern building and the creation of modern conditions for the education and upbringing of orphans as a result of the constant attention and support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the future of this promising segment of the Motherland.

The modern boarding school building was built with the involvement of foreign capital, Arab aid institutions and the active contribution of a group of local entrepreneurs.

Social facilities include a meeting hall with 266 seats, a canteen, a medical center and a spacious gym. Students can learn various skills in the classrooms of labor education.

The implementation of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has made it possible to fully adapt the conditions for education and training of the younger generation to international requirements.

The institution also has a modern dormitory for 200 people. Every room has a modern opportunity for living and preparing lessons. Students can also use the library and spacious reading room in the dormitory.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, tasked teachers and youth to use the modern conditions, to master exact sciences, to learn foreign languages, and in the future to serve the state and the nation as competent personnel.

A football field, a garden with fruit and shade trees, a lawn, paved walkways and lights have made the surroundings of the institution beautiful and attractive.