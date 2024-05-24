Commissioning of "Mushki Modar" production workshop in the village of Gargara of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the framework of his working trip to Danghara district, put in commission in the village of Gargara, Korez rural community of the district, “Mushki Modar” production workshop by unveiling the symbolic plate.

Here, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the construction of "Mushki Modar" production workshop on the total area of ​​30 hectares of land was started in March 2023 with the involvement of local builders by a domestic businessman, and was completed in May of this year.

In the production workshop, modern equipment is imported from the People's Republic of China, and the production process is carried out with the latest technology.

The new industrial workshop was built within the framework of constructive measures in honor of the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the implementation of the fourth national goal - rapid industrialization of the country on the basis of a favorable environment for business.

After putting this workshop into operation, more than 30 local residents in the village of Gargara, Danghara district were provided with permanent well-paid jobs.

This workshop can produce more than 2 tons of different products, including soap and other types of dishwashing liquid per day.

The products manufactured in the workshop are substitutes for imports, and in rural conditions, establishing production and making it available to local residents and supplying the domestic market with domestic products is considered one of the noble and constructive actions.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with a sample of the products of "Mushki Modar" workshop.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of the products produced by the newly built workshop in the village of Gargara, and gave useful advice to entrepreneurs and employees to increase the volume of production and export of domestic products.