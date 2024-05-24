Opening of LLC "Usto Faizali" production enterprise in Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Usto Faizali" Limited Liability Company in Danghara district.

The activity of the industrial workshop based on the new technology is focused on wood processing and furniture production, and 30 local residents are employed there.

The company's technology is imported from Turkiye and China, and tables, chairs and bookcases of various sizes are produced and offered to buyers.

At the same time, various types of ready-made products are made for use in home and office conditions.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, assessed the opening of production facilities as part of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country in rural areas, and drew the attention of representatives of the private sector and specialists to the useful utilization of modern technology and the production of competitive quality products.

The modern technology of "Usto Faizali" LLC allows to produce doors and windows and other types of products according to the customer's request with different sizes and designs.

The experience of wood carving is developed using modern technology based on the experience of folk masters in accordance with the requirements.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with a sample of the company's products.

Wooden and plastic products of the company are offered taking into account the requirements based on modern design.

Exemplary implementation of the tasks of the Head of State by representatives of the private sector within the framework of preparations for the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan contributed to the construction and restoration of factories and industrial enterprises, the growth of competitive import-substituting products, the expansion of production opportunities and the creation of new jobs in Danghara district of Khatlon Province.

From now on, residents of cities and districts of Khatlon Province and other regions of the country will be able to get various types of quality products from "Usto Faizali" LLC.