Commissioning of an alley and the State Flag square in the center of Gargara village of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while on a working trip in Danghara district, opened the State Flag square in the village of Gargara, Korez rural community.

The State Flag square was built in a beautiful place in the center of Gargara village of Dangara district based on the instructions of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon as a sign of respect and tribute to national sanctity by a group of patriotic and enterprising businessmen.

The State Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan was raised here in a solemn atmosphere with the playing of the national anthem.

The base of the State Flag is 54 meters high, the length of the fabric of the National Flag is 14 meters and its width is 7 meters.

A modern fountain has been built in the square of the National Flag alley, which gives it beauty.

It is important to emphasize that during the period of state independence, based on the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the Tajik State Flag squares have been opened in order to pay tribute to the national sanctity and increase the sense of patriotism and national self-awareness among the citizens of the country, especially teenagers and young people, in the center and rural areas of the cities and districts of the country.

National holiness is a source of pride and honor of the country's inhabitants, and it guides everyone to love the Motherland and protect this ancestral paradise land.

Protection of state independence, national pride, loyalty to the civilization and culture of ancestors, constructive work for the development and progress of independent Tajikistan is the duty of every patriotic citizen.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon interpreted the opening of the National Flag square in the village of Gargara, Danghara district, as a symbol of the proud Tajik state and nation in the international arena, and as part of preparations for the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of state independence, as a valuable gift for residents, especially teenagers and young people.