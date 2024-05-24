Montgomery County’s $7.1 Billion FY25 Operating Budget and $5.9 Billion FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program Will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” with Special Guest Councilmember Fani-González on Friday at 2 p.m…

MARYLAND, May 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 23, 2024

The upcoming Taste of Wheaton will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee, and Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center in Montgomery County. The show will air on Friday, May 24 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will begin with special guest Councilmember Fani-González who will discuss the approval of the County’s $7.1 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Operating Budget and the $5.94 billion FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to fund school construction, infrastructure improvements and community projects. The FY25 Operating Budget represents a five percent increase compared to the FY24 Operating Budget. Councilmember Fani-González will also highlight the FY25-30 CIP for economic development projects, which include the acquisition of property at the Glenmont Shopping Center from the Maryland Department of Transportation, and the approval of upgrades to vacant retail space in the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) headquarters in Wheaton. In addition, the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit line on Veirs Mill Road and the Arts and Entertainment Center in District 6 will be discussed.

The second half of the radio show will highlight Wheaton’s signature event, Taste of Wheaton, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Marian Fryer Town Plaza in downtown Wheaton. This annual event is free to attend, and attendees can purchase samples of food and drinks from various Wheaton-area restaurants. Mrs. Cardona will share all the details about the event, which will take place rain or shine at 2424 Reedie Drive. Both adults and children can enjoy delicious cuisine, live music and dance entertainment from local performers, as well as shop at an artisan market. Additionally, there will be kids' rides and an arts and crafts area.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

