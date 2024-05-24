Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Planned in the Custer Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 24, 2024

HERMOSA, S.D. – On Friday, May 31, 2024, crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of S.D. Highway 40 and S.D Highway 36. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 40 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 40 and S.D. Highway 79 heading east for approximately one mile to the Custer County Fairground’s entrance. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Friday, May 31, 2024. S.D. Highway 36 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 36 and Iron Mountain Road heading east for nine miles to S.D. Highway 79. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Friday, May 31, 2024, through Saturday, June 1, 2024. U.S. Highway 385 – Project begins at the South Dakota/Nebraska state line heading north for approximately 12 miles to Oelrichs. The chip seal and fog seal will take place mid-July 2024. U.S. Highway 18 – Project begins at Oelrichs heading north for 20 miles to Maverick Junction. The chip seal and fog seal will take place mid-July 2024. S.D. Highway 79 – Project begins at Maverick Junction heading north for 33 miles to the intersection of S.D. Highway 79 and S.D. Highway 36. The chip seal and fog seal will take place in mid-July 2024. U.S. Highway 16 – Project begins at the South Dakota and Wyoming state line heading east for 11 miles to Jewel Cave National Park’s west side. The chip seal and fog seal will take place in late-July 2024.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working Monday through Saturday for the duration of the projects.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.

The prime contractor on the $2.3 million project is Bituminous Paving Inc. from Ortonville, MN. The completion date for these projects is Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

