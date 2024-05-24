Williston Barracks/Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024, at 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice





ACCUSED: Savannah Cole

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks was notified that Savannah Cole (29) of St Johnsbury, VT, who was an inmate at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant of out the State of Massachusetts for Trafficking of Heroin/Fentanyl.





Cole was arrested by Troopers as a Fugitive from Justice and ordered held on $5,000 bail. Cole is to be arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 28, 2024, at 0830 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: CRCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



