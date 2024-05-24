Williston Barracks/Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A1003581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024, at 1450 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Savannah Cole
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 24, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks was notified that Savannah Cole (29) of St Johnsbury, VT, who was an inmate at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant of out the State of Massachusetts for Trafficking of Heroin/Fentanyl.
Cole was arrested by Troopers as a Fugitive from Justice and ordered held on $5,000 bail. Cole is to be arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 28, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: CRCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
