Margaret “Olga” Woods: A Life of Endurance and Love

Margaret “Olga” Woods

February 11, 1929 – May 24, 2020

Margaret “Olga” Woods was born on February 11, 1929 in England and passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born to Georgina and Michael Thornton, but at the age of 5, her stepfather came into her life and raised her with her mother. Olga grew up during WWII and spent much of her childhood in the bunkers as the air raid sirens were frequently going off. She lost a lot of schooling time due to contracting meningitis at a young age as well as due to the air raid sirens going off. During the war, she saw her street blown up and her friends killed. When she was 12, she finished school as they did in England at the time. Olga spoke fondly of playing with all of her cousins at her grandmother’s house. She started working in a button factory and shortly after, she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Woods when she was 14 years old. He chased after her but she jokingly replied that she wouldn’t go out with him because he was too “short.” Bob’s charm eventually won Olga over and at 18, they were married. Olga spoke fondly of their early years together, riding bikes, going on dates, and having fun. When Olga was 19, she welcomed her first son Brian. Olga always spoke truthfully about how hard those early years were while Bob was in the service, leaving just weeks after the baby was born. They lived on the 3rd story of an apartment building and the communal bathroom was on the 1st floor, so things like potty training, lugging up and down prams were difficult. Several years later, Bob and Olga welcomed Barbara and then about 4 years later, they had their final child Sandra. Bob had an idea and plan to move to the United States to have property and “live the American dream.” Olga didn’t really want to go at first but decided to. Bob came over first with his 12 year old son and Olga followed behind them on a plane with a 4 year old and an 8 year old. They took the greyhound halfway across the states and then eventually ended up in the Santa Cruz mountains. Olga had several jobs but primarily was a housekeeper. She loved cleaning houses until the last year of her life. Bob decided that he wanted a piece of property with cows so they found property in Weaverville or 10 acres in Trinity Pines. Bob chose to make their home in Trinity Pines in Hayfork with all the acreage so he could get cows (he never got cows.)

While living in the pines until she turned 88, Olga homesteaded the property, living off a well, splitting her own firewood, toting in water from rain barrels in the winter after water had frozen, and managing her place. Even after Bob passed in 2000, she continued to maintain her homestead until she turned 88 and things started getting a little harder so she moved to the Coast to be with her granddaughter Kristina’s family.

Olga spent her time in Eureka playing with her beloved great granddaughter Madilyn and she was so excited to be welcoming another great granddaughter. She maintained her love for cleaning and would clean the first chance that she got. She absolutely loved chatting with her granddaughter Kristina and would spend many hours in the bedroom just chatting or playing with dolls with her great granddaughter.

Not a day goes by where we don’t think of Olga and the amazing self that she shared with everyone else.

We would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt who made Olga comfortable and happy for the last several months of her life. We would also thank her care team at North Country Clinic and Angela Smith at Kidney Care Services of Humboldt.