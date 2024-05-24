Governor Ivey Honors Fallen Heroes in Memorial Day Message

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message in honor of Memorial Day, paying tribute to the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to the nation.

In the message, Governor Ivey emphasizes the importance of Memorial Day as a time for gratitude and profound respect for those who have worn the country’s uniform. She urges all Alabamians to remember the fallen from both past and recent battles, highlighting the courageous spirits from Mobile to Huntsville and across the nation who rose in defense of liberty.

My fellow Alabamians, today, as your governor, I stand here to honor and remember the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our nation.

Memorial Day is a time for gratitude and profound respect for those who have worn our country’s uniform.

We remember the fallen from battles long past and those recent.

We remember those from Mobile to Huntsville – and those from sea to shining sea – whose courageous spirits rose in defense of liberty and justice.

Y’all, let’s educate our children about the valor and sacrifice that has shaped our great country.

Let’s ensure that every veteran and every family member know that their loss is recognized… and their bravery revered.

As we lay wreaths and lower flags, remember we must live up to the ideals those heroes fought and died for.

Although it can never be said enough, thank you…

My fellow Alabamians, let us always remember freedom is not free.

May God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

