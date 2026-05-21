Governor Ivey Announces Six Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program Workshops Across State Next Week

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is hosting a series of six workshops across Alabama next week for interested parties to learn more about the new Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program.

“As part of the national One Big Beautiful Bill passed into law last July, Alabama secured $203 million from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to launch the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program,” said Governor Ivey. “Next week, ADECA will hold six workshops across Alabama for interested healthcare providers and stakeholders to learn about the opportunities of participating in the program.”

Alabama’s program prioritizes healthcare transformation and sustainability, using targeted investments to enable new models of care and workforce pipelines to serve rural citizens. These roadshow workshops will provide an overview of the program and its 11 initiatives. After an overview presentation, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, gain insights and receive guidance to support application preparation ahead of the first round of funding opportunities, which will be released in early June.

“ADECA is taking steps to ensure that potential applicants have the resources, information and support needed to understand the program and its initiatives in order to prepare and submit competitive applications,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I encourage all who are interested in applying for funding through this program to attend one of these six opportunities.”

The dates, times and locations of the workshops are as follows:

Tuesday, May 26

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Bay Minette

Coastal Alabama Community College – Bay Minette Campus

2000 US-31, Bay Minette, AL 36507

Branch Building B – Room: 111

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Troy

Troy University

100 University Avenue, Troy, AL 36082

Trojan Center – Lamar Higgins Ballroom

Wednesday, May 27

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Gadsden

Gadsden State Community College

101 Padenreich Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903

Advanced Manufacturing Flex Lab

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Florence

University of North Alabama

649 Cramer Way, Florence, AL 35630

Wesleyan Auditorium

Thursday, May 28, 2026



9:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Montgomery

Alabama Center for Commerce

401 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104

7th Floor Auditorium

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Livingston

University of West Alabama

100 US-11, Livingston, AL 35470

Bell Conference Center

All individuals who will be attending a workshop must pre-register at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/019e3894425a749183762b4a22d9e523.

For more information about the Alabama Rural Health Transformation program, go to https://alabamarhtp.com/.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $203,404,326.54 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

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