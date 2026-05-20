Governor Ivey Launches Annual Summer Reading Challenge for Alabama Students Ahead of America’s 250th Birthday

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced her 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, inviting Alabama students entering kindergarten through eighth grade to celebrate a patriotic summer through reading as America prepares to mark its 250th birthday.

The challenge encourages students to read six books between now and August 1, 2026, while exploring stories about America’s history, heroes, values and spirit.

“As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, there is no better time for Alabama students to learn more about the people, principles and stories that shaped the greatest nation on Earth,” said Governor Ivey. “Summer is a time for family, fun and Alabama sunshine, but it is also a wonderful opportunity for our students to keep learning and dreaming big for their future and our country’s future.”

Click here or the above image for VIDEO.

Students participating in the challenge are asked to track the books they read using a Summer Reading Challenge log and submit either a written reflection or drawing describing what they learned about the United States of America during their summer reading.

Governor Ivey encourages students to choose books they enjoy while especially considering stories focused on America’s history, culture, hardworking people and enduring values.

“One of the best things we can do as Americans is to keep learning, keep dreaming and keep working to build an even stronger future for our country,” added Governor Ivey. “I look forward to hearing from students all across Alabama this summer.”

Completed reading logs and reflections must be mailed by August 1, 2026, to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

Governor Ivey’s invitation letter, additional information and the downloadable materials for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge are available here.

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Friday, May 22, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/61a240d289ca6869e07ff43853c1c0b420260519171725/2fa76bfb5544f89e7fae76a4ed74944520260519173000/32b3c9

###