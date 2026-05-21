Governor Ivey Celebrates Partnership Behind New Veterans Service Office at Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday applauded the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) on its recent partnership to open a Veterans Service Office at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery.

The office, operated by ADVA and located within the headquarters of the ALNG, will provide ALNG members, veterans and their families with direct access to accredited Veterans Service Officers who can assist with benefits claims, healthcare enrollment and other veteran-related services.

Governor Ivey said the opening represents an important investment in Alabama’s service members and highlights the strength of state agencies working together to better serve those who wear the uniform.

“This partnership reflects the kind of leadership and commitment that continues to set Alabama apart from other states when it comes to taking care of our veterans and military families,” said Governor Ivey. “By working together and bringing these services directly to our Guardsmen, we are proving once again that supporting the brave men and women who serve remains a top priority. Alabama is proud to be the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

A ribbon cutting on Wednesday marked a significant milestone for the State Military Department by bringing veteran support services directly into the Guard’s operational environment. The office is designed to improve accessibility and ensure Guardsmen can more easily connect with trusted assistance throughout every stage of military service and beyond.

Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, Adjutant General of the ALNG, said the office will strengthen support available to Alabama’s Soldiers and Airmen.

“This office represents our continued commitment to taking care of our people,” said Maj. Gen. Pritchett. “Having ADVA services available at Joint Force Headquarters provides convenient, direct access to resources that can make a meaningful difference for our Guardsmen, retirees and families.”

ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton, who served 41 years in the Alabama Air National Guard, said the collaboration reflects a shared mission of serving Alabama’s veterans and military families.

“The ribbon cutting was more than the opening of an office — it was the celebration of a partnership focused on improving access and support for those who have served,” said Commissioner Newton. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Alabama National Guard to ensure Guardsmen have easy access to the benefits and services they deserve.”

For more information about the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, locations for all 64 Veterans Service Offices across the state, and available veteran services, visit ADVA’s official website.

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