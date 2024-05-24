In Saskatchewan, We Are All Treaty People

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 24, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 20 to 26 as Treaties Recognition Week.

"When you are at a concert or an event or have your radio on and you hear a land acknowledgement, you are hearing that Saskatchewan is Treaty land," First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Minister Don McMorris said. "Building awareness of Treaties helps us all ensure that the province is moving forward in partnership with First Nation people in everything we do."

Treaties are formal agreements negotiated between the Crown and First Nations. There are six numbered Treaties which cover all of Saskatchewan: 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and a significant adhesion, Treaty 6A.

Treaties Recognition Week promotes educational opportunities surrounding Treaty rights and relationships, fostering greater understanding of our role in reconciliation and promoting open, understanding and respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Saskatchewan was the first province to mandate treaty education in 2007.

In 2022, Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, became the first jurisdiction in Canada to place official road signs marking the boundary of Treaties 4 and 6 along Highway 11 near Bladworth. In October 2023, three more sets of signs were installed on major highways, marking Treaties 2, 4 and 6. More signs marking boundaries for Treaties 5, 6, 6A, 8 and 10 are planned.

Each sign includes:

"Welcome" in the respective First Nation languages of each Treaty area.

An image of a Treaty medal specific to that Treaty territory. The medals were provided to the First Nation leadership following the close of the Treaty negotiations.

"As long as the sun shines, grass grows and rivers flow." This phrase is an essential symbol of the spirit and intent of the Treaties.

To learn more about Treaties, visit the Office of the Treaty Commissioner's webpage at http://www.otc.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact: