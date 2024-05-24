Submit Release
YUNG XAVI RELEASES ELECTRIFYING NEW SINGLE "DESERT BABY"

Album Artwork for Desert Baby by Yung Xavi

Emerging artist YUNG XAVI drops new single "Desert Baby," produced by Chefboyrdru. Available now on DSPs, with the music video to be out 5/31/2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yung Xavi, an emerging recording artist from Palm Springs, CA, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Desert Baby." This electrifying track was produced by Chefboyrdru and co-written by Yung Xavi and Nikolas Salazar. It is now available on all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs), with the official music video set to drop next week.

Building on the success of his recent hit, "Baddie Girl," Yung Xavi is set to expand his impressive body of work with his new single. His "Wavy Anthem" music video has already amassed over 4 million views, while RIVE, a leading music video promotion company, is currently promoting the "Baddie Girl" music video.

Originally from the vibrant streets of Palm Springs, California, YUNG XAVI brings a fresh and authentic perspective to the music scene. His music chronicles his extraordinary journey with unwavering confidence and authenticity. Embracing challenges with a resilient spirit, YUNG XAVI pursues meaningful goals and channels his passion into his creative endeavors. Additionally, Yung Xavi is embracing fatherhood, balancing his new role as a dad with his dedication to his music career and legacy.

About YUNG XAVI:
YUNG XAVI is an emerging recording artist renowned for his dynamic sound and captivating performances. Hailing from Palm Springs, California, he is reshaping the music landscape with his infectious beats and authentic storytelling. With a series of successful releases, YUNG XAVI continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unparalleled talent and unwavering passion for music.

For more information, please contact www.realyungxavi.com

Samuel Archer
samsdigital.net
+1 302-353-2878
email us here

