Friday, May 24

With June 1 rent increases looming, mobile home residents face uncertain future

There’s only a week and a half until Joann Wellman’s rent at Pinewood Park increases beyond her capacity to pay. Pinewood Park residents will see their monthly rent increased from $615 to $700 for motorhomes and $850 for mobile homes after their community became the latest purchase of Hurst & Son LLC, a real estate investment company with a headquarters in Port Orchard. The company owns nearly 80 mobile home communities across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, five of them being in Kitsap County. They’ve raised rents up to 55% in Aberdeen, Yakima, Spokane, Bellingham and Moscow, Idaho, tacking on additional expenses like utilities, penalty fees for rule violations, and a water usage cap. Continue reading at Kitsap Sun. (Meegan M. Reid)

WA Gov. Inslee rejects plan to limit turbines on proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the state’s energy facility siting council to recommend allowing more turbines to be built at the Horse Heaven Wind farm project just south of the Tri-Cities. The project, which would be the largest wind turbine project in the state, was initially proposed to stretch for 24 miles along the ridgeline of the Horse Heaven Hills south of Kennewick, dominating the southern skyline view from much of the Tri-Cities. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Bob Brawdy)

New hope is budding for Washington pot shops seeking to go cashless

Marijuana dispensary owners say they want change– and not the kind that jingles in your pocket. Since recreational weed was legalized more than a decade ago, pot shops in Washington have proven to be prime targets for thieves. However, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency recently said they intend to reclassify marijuana as a less serious drug, and the move has created new hope for pot shop owners who wish to open bank accounts. Continue reading at King 5.

Water rationing starts in Central Washington

Clark County Council rejects quick action to help Vancouver pay for 150-bed homeless shelter

Interstate 5 Bridge tolling scenarios: Low-income program, weekend rates and heavy truck tolls

The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel nightmare is upon us

Letter: Alternative is needed to 8-hour shutdown of I-5

Letter: Demand Senate honor mothers by passing child tax credit bill

Poulsbo Police Department bringing back K-9 narcotics unit

It was meant to help revitalize downtown. Is Tacoma Town Center circling the drain?

Can you legally fly a drone over a person’s home in Tacoma, Pierce Co.? Here are the laws

Opinion: Humble, stubborn and relentless: Tacoma needs more leaders like Catherine Ushka

Opinion: This rule can promote affordable housing. But it risks pushback and more segregation

Pierce County lawmaker responds to investigation into conduct at Legislature (Morgan)

Squaxin tribe gets federal grant to remove 5th Avenue Dam. Nisqually project funded too

Seattle is flush with new millionaires, report finds

Seattle council OKs plan to accelerate police hiring

Seattle home prices rising at more than twice the national rate

What employers need to know about the crushing childcare costs

Search for homelessness czar moves ‘full-speed ahead’ amid concerns

Sea-Tac expects near-record number of travelers over holiday weekend

Opinion: Space-based economy is about to take off

Insuring a Seattle-area home now costs more. Here’s why

SPS won’t reschedule graduations that fall on Muslim holiday

Seattle police chief target of racism, ‘mutiny,’ community leaders say

Sound Transit to keep South Lake Union light rail station next to Aurora

Lawsuit says Snohomish County deputies not justified in Sultan shooting

How Spokane tourism grew into a $1.5 billion industry in 2023

Alaskan rivers are turning orange. Climate change could be to blame.

Schools that never needed AC are now overheating. Fixes will cost billions.

Lawsuit seeks to block Washington ‘parental rights’ initiative (Pedersen)

WA joins Ticketmaster lawsuit, demands compensation for overcharged customers

Boys aged 12-15 accused of weeks-long crime spree in Seattle

Seattle Children’s Hospital loses bid to quash lawsuit based on alleged health care racism

What’s that noise on Whidbey Island? UW study finds Navy jet noise impacts residents’ health

Healthier Together: Mental health crisis among children

Everett police supporting plan for public cameras to combat crime

Renton police upgrade defibrillators in patrol vehicles to save lives

Lawsuit seeks to block Washington parental rights law that critics call a ‘forced outing’ measure

Seattle Police must report what it’s doing to hire women: City Council resolution

Could opting for diesel-powered over electric ferries get Washington new boats faster?

Strike ends as WWU reaches deal with student employee union

Nooksack River to remain closed ahead of game fishing opening day

Whatcom County Council wants to know about all payouts, including risk pool

Are big time gangs operating in King County?

SPD’s assistant chief placed on administrative leave