Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for Anamosa Street Bridge Project in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Thursday May 23, 2024

Contact:

John Gerlach, Engineering Manager, 605-394-6968

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the Anamosa Street and West Boulevard North intersection in Rapid City will be temporarily closed to traffic. This temporary closure allows crews to reconstruct the eastern half of the intersection, replace the aging surfacing, and bring the intersection up to current ADA standards.

One lane of traffic will be maintained on the north/south route of West Boulevard North through the intersection. A signed detour routed will be provide to motorists around the temporary closure utilizing Allen Avenue and Van Buren Street. The intersection is anticipated to be reopened by Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

This closure is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project that consists of mainline work on Interstate 190 and replacement of the Anamosa Street Bridge.

The prime contractor on the $10.6 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Construction Project Page: Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/anamosa-bridge-pcn065k.

