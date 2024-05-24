Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in an Armed Carjacking in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:09 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting on a motor scooter, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Both suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s scooter. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene on the scooter.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24072291

###

