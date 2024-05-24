Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,396 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Federal welcomes Brian Scalisi as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer

Brian Scalisi Joins Middlesex Federal as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer

Brian Scalisi Joins Middlesex Federal as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer

We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Middlesex Federal. His experience in commercial real estate lending will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services within our community.”
— Leo J. Barrett, Senior Vice President - Senior Loan Officer
SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middlesex Federal welcomes Brian Scalisi as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Middlesex Federal. His experience in commercial real estate lending will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services within our community,” stated Leo J. Barrett, Senior Vice President - Senior Loan Officer.

With more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Brian has worked in retail banking and commercial lending. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Salem State College, and is an active member of the Malden Rotary Club. Before joining Middlesex Federal, Brian was Vice President of Commercial Lending at Winchester Savings Bank. He has also worked at East Boston Savings Bank, Bank of America, and Citizens Bank.

Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I, and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.

Lindsay Deaver
Middlesex Federal Savings
+1 617-666-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Middlesex Federal welcomes Brian Scalisi as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more