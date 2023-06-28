Christine Conrad (CJ) Joins Middlesex Federal as Senior Vice President of Operations and Innovation
CJ will be responsible for the advancement of the Bank's digital capabilities as well as evaluating existing and new products, processes, and platforms.
CJ's experience in customer-focused digital advancement, process improvement, core operations and technology make her an exceptional addition to our team.”SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middlesex Federal welcomes Christine Conrad (CJ) as Senior Vice President - Operations and Innovation. Leading Deposit and Loan Operations, as well as IT teams, she will be responsible for the advancement of the Bank's digital capabilities as well as evaluating existing and new products, processes, and platforms.
— John Wiseman, President and CEO.
CJ is a Friends of Wilson Ponds Board Member and Martha's Vineyard Women's Forum member. She has more than 15 years of community bank experience, including oversight of Deposit Operations, Retail Banking, and Digital channels. CJ holds a Master's in Banking and Financial Services Management from Boston University, a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in design from Rhode Island School of Design, and a Bachelor of Arts from Bates College.
Before joining Middlesex Federal, CJ was Vice President of Marketing and Solution Development at Martha's Vineyard Bank, Martha's Vineyard Investment Advisors, Vineyard Sound Insurance & Martha's Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation. She also worked at Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Capital Bank, and Androscoggin Bank.
"CJ's experience in customer-focused digital advancement, process improvement, core operations and technology make her an exceptional addition to our team. She is committed to preserving the personal, human element that our customers expect from their local community bank while improving digital transformation and the overall customer experience," stated John Wiseman, President and CEO.
Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I, and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.
Linda Dinkel
Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A. - Somerville, MA
+1 617-315-1558
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram