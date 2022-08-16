Middlesex Federal Expands Senior Management Team by Welcoming Michael Missle, SVP Operations
Middlesex Federal expands Senior Management Team by welcoming Michael Missle as new SVP Operations.
A new senior-level management position will provide the Bank the opportunity to enhance business processes and provide new and improved solutions for customers.
This new senior-level position will allow the Bank to execute high-profile projects that will strengthen and enhance our business processes and provide new and improved solutions for our customers.”SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MICHAEL MISSLE JOINS MIDDLESEX FEDERAL
— John Wiseman, President and CEO
AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS
SOMERVILLE, MA AUGUST 2022 – Middlesex Federal announces the expansion of its Senior Management Team by welcoming Michael Missle as Senior Vice President – Operations. “Adding this new senior level position will allow the Bank to execute high profile projects that will strengthen and enhance our business processes and provide new and improved solutions for our customers,” stated John Wiseman, President and CEO.
Mike has more than 17 years of experience in bank operations, including aligning resources with strategic goals and leveraging technology to improve efficiencies and customer experiences. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Vermont. Before joining Middlesex Federal, Mike was Vice President of Business Application Services at Brookline Bank. He also worked at Middlesex Savings Bank and Boston Private Bank and Trust.
Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I, and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.
Linda Dinkel
Middlesex Federal
+1 617-315-1558
email us here