Health officials confirm three measles cases in Anoka County siblings

May 24, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working closely with Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) and Anoka County to investigate three confirmed cases of measles in siblings who live in Anoka County and sought care at HCMC. The children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit to a country in Europe where measles is common. Visitors and patients at HCMC (730 South 8th Street, Minneapolis) from May 21 at 11 p.m. through May 22 at 6 a.m. may have been exposed to measles. MDH is working with HCMC to contact people who were at the hospital during this time period. There are no known school or child care exposures.

People who believe they may have been exposed to measles at HCMC should confirm their vaccination status, and those who are pregnant or immunocompromised should contact their regular health care provider (not HCMC, unless that is where they receive care) to discuss any needed actions. Unvaccinated people, including infants under 1, and those with unknown vaccination status who were at HCMC during that time are at risk of getting measles and could develop symptoms within 7 to 21 days of exposure.

Initial symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins. Measles can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and health complications. If you have symptoms of measles, contact your health care provider. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can spread easily by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has measles to non-vaccinated (non-immune) people. Vaccinated (immune) people are considered to be at very low risk for getting measles.

MDH has also notified health care providers in the state to be alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. If additional measles cases develop as a result of exposure to these three cases, they will likely occur between May 28 and June 12.

These cases bring Minnesota’s total to nine measles cases this year.

For people of all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you plan to visit another country. International travelers, students (including college students) and health care workers should receive two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Adults born in 1957 or after should make sure they’ve had at least one MMR shot. Adults born before 1957 (except for health care personnel) are considered to be immune to measles.

Your doctor can check to make sure you and your family are up to date on immunizations. MDH encourages people to check their records to confirm that they and their children have received the MMR vaccine. Minnesotans can access or request their vaccination records by visiting Find My Immunization Record.

For more information about measles, visit the Measles webpage.

