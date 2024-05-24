Submit Release
News Search

There were 634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,808 in the last 365 days.

Registration now open for sixth Strengthening Government to Government (G2G) Conference

Registration is now open for the sixth Strengthening Government to Government (G2G) Conference June 25-26 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The two-day conference brings together tribal leaders and elders, state agency leaders and staff, statewide elected officials, local leaders, federal officials and legislators and is hosted by the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission office, led by Executive Director Brad Hawk. Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to deliver remarks June 25.

Topics for this year’s conference will include tribal tourism, food sovereignty, autonomy and AI, workforce, tribal health, cybersecurity, behavioral health, law enforcement, missing and murdered indigenous persons, and youth leadership. 

Tribal leaders also will give updates from the five tribal nations with whom North Dakota shares geography: the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Spirit Lake Nation and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. 

The conference is free and open to the public. To register, visit the Indian Affairs Commission website here.

You just read:

Registration now open for sixth Strengthening Government to Government (G2G) Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more