Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff until sunset in honor of National Guard member killed in D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. – In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset today, Dec. 4, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for West Virginia Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom.

Beckstrom, 20, died from injuries sustained in a shooting attack Nov. 26 in Washington, D.C., that also seriously wounded a second National Guard member.