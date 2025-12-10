USDA Secretary Rollins approves ND’s SNAP food waiver, another step toward becoming healthiest state

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today thanked U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins for approving North Dakota’s application for a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food-choice waiver.

Joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rollins announced the approval of SNAP food-choice waivers for North Dakota and five other states – Hawai‘i, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee – under the Make America Healthy Again initiative. The waivers will amend the statutory definition of “food for purchase” under SNAP beginning in 2026.

“By investing in healthier food purchases with SNAP, we are taking a proactive step toward becoming the healthiest state in the nation,” Armstrong said. “This waiver will lead to better health outcomes and quality of life for North Dakotans who participate in SNAP.”

In accordance with the approved waiver, North Dakota will begin implementing the new restrictions by September 2026. Food and beverages that will no longer be eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits include:

Soft drinks (soda, pop, etc.)

Energy drinks

Candy and confections, including cake decorations (edible), chewing gum, breath

mints and licorice

Baking ingredients, including almond bark, marshmallows, baking chocolate (as bars, drops or pieces); chocolate or butterscotch chips

Chocolate-covered nuts, candy-coated nuts, honey-roasted nuts, caramel apples, trail mix with candy pieces

Cereal bars (sweetened & without flour) & energy bars containing a “supplemental facts” box.

“The SNAP waiver encourages North Dakotans to make more nutritious food choices that not only reduce chronic disease rates, but also foster long-term health, vitality, and stronger communities,” said Pat Traynor, commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS). “This decision will help us achieve our goal of becoming the healthiest state in the nation.”

“SNAP benefit amounts are based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan which outlines the cost for households to meet the nutritional needs necessary to achieve a healthy diet. The amount is intended to supplement a household’s food budget,” said HHS Economic Assistance Director Michele Gee. “This waiver addresses public health challenges across North Dakota by ensuring that people are using their SNAP benefits to purchase the healthiest options available.”

HHS will begin working with SNAP retailers to prepare for the changes that will take effect by September 2026.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides monthly benefits to help families buy groceries. Currently 29,250 North Dakota households are receiving SNAP benefits, totaling 58,570 people. Of those households, 42% include a person under 18 years old, 30% include a person 60 years of age or older and 32% include a person with a disability.

If you have questions about SNAP, visit hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp or contact the Customer Support Center by email at applyforhelp@nd.gov; phone Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, at 866-614-6005 or 701-328-1000, 711 (TTY); or mail to Customer Support Center, P.O. Box 5562, Bismarck, ND 58506. You can also contact a local human service zone office.