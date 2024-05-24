State Police Arrest Man In Connection With Alleged Road Rage Incident In Howard County, Seeking Potential Connection To Unsolved Case

May 24, 2024

(JESSUP, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred earlier this month in Howard County.

The suspect, identified as Jeffery Johnson, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland is charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was arrested and transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on May 14, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95, north of Maryland Route 32, for a report of an assault with a firearm. According to a preliminary investigation, a female victim and her three juvenile children, who are not being identified at this time, were traveling north on I-95 when a Nissan Altima, operated by Johnson, attempted to cut in front of her vehicle at a high rate of speed, subsequently causing a crash. The victim stated that Johnson then stopped the Nissan in traffic and approached her vehicle with a firearm and then fled in his vehicle. As the victim was driving off, Johnson then slowed the Nissan so he was next to her vehicle and pointed the firearm again. Johnson then fled the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene.

As troopers were conducting the investigation, they began to notice similarities between this incident and an unsolved case from January 2022, in which an Anne Arundel County man, identified as Charles “Charlie” Marks, was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident on the same stretch of interstate.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the Marks investigation and is asking anyone with information related to the case to call or text 410-645-0855. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Additional information on the Marks case can be found here: https://metrocrimestoppers.org/family-and-police-looking-for-answers-in-road-rage-murder/.

Both of these investigations remain active and ongoing.

Jeffery Johnson

###

