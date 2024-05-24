Submit Release
DEP Recognizes 2024 Earth Day Poster Contest Winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 24, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To celebrate Earth Day 2024, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted a poster contest for students in the 4th through 12th grades. Students were invited to design a poster that encourages environmental awareness using DEP’s Earth Day theme, "Clean is Green: Preserving Florida’s Future."

A finalist in each age group (4th - 5th grades, 6th - 8th grades, and 9th - 12th grades) was selected from each of DEP’s six district offices, and the finalists' art was sent to the Tallahassee office where DEP staff selected a state winner for each age group.

“Congratulations to this year's Earth Day poster contest winners and all the participants,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I am impressed by participating students' environmental awareness. They understand that protecting Florida's natural resources is a collective responsibility that can be realized through active participation.”

Elementary Winner

 

Grades 4th - 5th State Winner

Salet, 5th Grade, Bay Crest Elementary School

"Make the World Better"
Middle School Winner

 

Grades 6th - 8th State Winner

Phoebe, 8th Grade, Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences

"Earth Needs Our Help"
Highschool Winner

 

Grades 9th - 12th State Winner

Katarina, 10th grade, William T. Dwyer High School

"Preserve Florida's Beauty"

While much of the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22, DEP works every day to protect Florida’s air, water and land as the state’s lead agency for environmental management and stewardship.

At DEP, every day is Earth Day. Visit DEP’s Earth Day 2024 webpage for inspiration on how to celebrate Florida’s environment year-round and for steps to protect our valuable natural resources.

