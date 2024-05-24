Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,837 in the last 365 days.

Loop 101 North exit at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd to close for 2 months

PHOENIX – The northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, starting early Wednesday, May 29, for reconstruction work as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale.

Drivers who normally would use the closed ramp can exit at Raintree Drive and use the freeway frontage road to access Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT asks drivers to allow extra travel time, slow down and allow room for traffic entering the freeway while progress is made on the widening project. The $108 million Loop 101 Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January.

Two other northbound ramps, the on-ramp at Shea Boulevard and off-ramp at Cactus Road, were closed for approximately 60 days starting in April. 

Over the course of the two-year Loop 101 project, on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive will be rebuilt to fit with the wider freeway. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The project is adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511. 

ADOT Map: Northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd closing for two months

You just read:

Loop 101 North exit at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd to close for 2 months

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more