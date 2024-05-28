Submit Release
SpinSci Technologies recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire SpinSci team. At SpinSci, we believe that creating a vibrant workspace is essential. Our culture fosters open conversations, collaborative decision-making, and innovative thinking. A supportive and empowering environment is key to our success in delivering cutting-edge Patient Access solutions. This recognition fuels our commitment to fostering a workplace where our employees can thrive thus allowing us to empower our customers, our partners, and our resellers. We remain dedicated to driving meaningful advancements in the healthcare industry, and this honor reinforces our resolve to maintain a dynamic and inclusive workplace." - Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci Technologies.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

SpinSci Technologies will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

