RAA to Host Landscape Workshop with Local Oil Painter Erica Brooks

Redwood Art Association Gallery is hosting an exciting Landscape workshop with local oil painter Erica Brooks.

“Humboldt Bay Wildlife Refuge Path” by Erica Brooks

Students will paint landscapes on location at various Humboldt County locations; Trinidad State Beach, Blue Lake Hatchery Moonstone Beach, Arcata Marsh and Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge. In this course student’s will explore contemporary and traditional approaches to landscape painting. Students will be exposed to a variety of landscape painters for inspiration on technique.An understanding of atmospheric perspective is essential to successful outcomes in this course

The class will focus on the effects of natural light in nature

Direct observation is required while painting outdoors. This course focuses on successful compositional outcomes

Students will master quick studies on site and grasp the concept of painting in a two hour window to prevent chasing shadows. Students will also experiment with paint quality, edges and color

This workshop will be held on the 5 Saturdays in June beginning June 1st.

Class will be held from 9am-12pm.Location to be determined

Tickets for Erica’s workshop are $195 for RAA members and $245 for non members. For more information or to register go to www.redwoodart.net and click on Workshops