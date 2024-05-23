The end of the state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - On May 23, the state visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the Republic of Azerbaijan, which took place on May 22-23, came to an end.

During the state visit, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon met with the top leadership of this country, and based on the results of the negotiations, 14 new documents of cooperation were signed.

The important historic event of this visit is the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Heads of State.

High-ranking representatives and officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan cordially saw off the honored guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In the afternoon of May 23, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, returned from Baku to his homeland.