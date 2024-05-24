Opening of school No. 85 in Ismat Sharif rural community of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Danghara district of Khatlon Province to become familiar with the state of social and economic spheres, to open a number of facilities of various purposes in the fields of industry and agriculture, services, new educational institutions, starting the construction of other new facilities and meeting with activists and residents.

First, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated in Danghara district the new building of the general secondary education institution No. 85 in the village of Shahbur, rural community named after Ismat Sharif.

The new building of the educational institution consists of two floors, and the total area of ​​the plot of land is about 1.64 hectares.

There is 1 two-story educational building, a boiler room, a fuel storage, a fire extinguishing pool and power supply equipment on the mentioned plot of land.

In general, the new building of the educational institution is planned for 500 students in two shifts.

The new school has various science and computer rooms, which are equipped with computers and laboratory equipment for conducting experiments.

To improve students' intellectual abilities, the institution has chess classrooms, a modern sports ground and a library with 20 seats.

The sports field of the institution has equipment for fitness, football, volleyball and basketball.

In the past, students due to difficulties of the educational institution went to study from the village of Shahbur of rural community named after Ismat Sharif to another village.

The annual increase in the number of students in the village of Shahbur of rural community named after Ismat Sharif, Danghara district, and the increasing demand for modern sciences, gradually doubled the need to build such an educational institution.

Taking this into account, in 2023, the construction of a new building of the general secondary education institution No. 85 began with the attraction of capital.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the design of the building and assigned the teachers to pay serious attention to the education and upbringing of the students as well as guide them on the path of self-knowledge and patriotism.

