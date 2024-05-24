Commissioning of the Center for development of professional skills in Korez rural community of Danghara district

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Danghara district of Khatlon Province, commissioned a new and modern building of the Center for the development of professional skills with a dormitory in the 15th neighborhood of Korez rural community, which was built with a modern design and in line with national and international standards.

The building of the Center for the development of professional skills in Danghara district was built on a total area of ​​more than 1 hectare and cost 35 million somoni.

The conditions created in this center allow training for up to 150 people in one shift, thus more than 1800 people can be trained in a year.

The Center for the development of professional skills consists of a spacious educational classroom with 90 computers, practice and multifunctional halls, consulting, sanitary and hygienic, administrative rooms, a meeting hall with 135 seats and other auxiliary facilities.

Newly constructed beautiful and modern facilities were built within the framework of the instructions and guidance of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon to welcome the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to provide and create new jobs, improve professional skills and cover the population with permanent employment.

"Center for the development of professional skills in Danghara district" consists of a 4-story educational building and a 4-story dormitory.

The construction of this facility began in August 2022 and was completed with high quality and on time.

After putting the Center into operation, 70 people were provided with permanent jobs.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that in the center, along with learning 5 types of professions, including "Fruit and vegetable processing specialist", "Agricultural machinery repairer", "Farm manager", "Household tool repairer", the study of foreign languages ​​such as English, Russian, and Korean has been established, and every student will receive an international certificate after graduation.

On the basis of this center, in order to improve services to youth and women, it is planned to build 3 new skill development centers, which will be furnished with the necessary equipment.

Theoretical and practical classes are organized in the center.

The conditions created in this center allow people of any age, who have the desire to master a profession, to be trained here.

The newly built facility is equipped with all the necessary equipment and accessories, and surveillance cameras are installed in it.

At the same time, a childcare center and a dormitory with 130 beds in 57 rooms have been established inside the building.

The total area of ​​the plot of land of the Center is more than 1 hectare.

Professional skills training in the center is defined in agreement with industry associations. New educational programs are provided for a shorter period of time than regular education for needy groups of the population who cannot afford to pay for education or lack availability for the TIKTO program in full time.

To encourage women to participate in the educational process, free child care and scholarships are provided to female students. The salary of teachers in the center is up to 5500 somoni.

Consultations on providing employment using updated information and communication technology "ICT" equipment and software for ability testing are offered.

Also, a small field for playing football has been built in the yard of the modern building, and its surroundings are decorated with colorful seasonal flowers.

Classrooms and other auxiliary rooms are connected to the heating system.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the newly built facilities, gave specific instructions to the officials to cover the population with permanent employment and prepare specialists who meet the requirements of the labor market in the country and abroad.

The Head of state emphasized that such well-equipped vocational training centers should be built throughout the country. This proposal was well received by the development partners.