President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to the late former Member of Parliament James Selfe

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the former parliamentary veteran and former Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Federal Council, Mr James Selfe, who passed away on 21 May 2024 at the age of 68.

President Ramaphosa said: “As a long-serving Member of Parliament, James Selfe performed his democratic duty from the opposition benches with rigour and respect for his political adversaries.

“As a member of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, he had an unshakable determination that we should rid our country of crime and make it safer for all of us.

“His passionate, dignified articulation and practice of liberalism enriched our engagement across party lines and he will be remembered for many valuable contributions to our legislative reforms.”

