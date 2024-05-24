Submit Release
Warrant Forgiveness Event Gives a Fresh Start in Boulder

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

20th Judicial District Holding Event to Clear Outstanding Warrants 
 

Boulder, CODo you constantly dread the day when the police may confront you? Are you eager to clear your warrant without being arrested? If the response is yes, the 20th Judicial District’s Fresh Start Warrant Forgiveness Event may be the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future. 

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boulder County Justice Center (1777 Sixth Street, Boulder), the courts, public defender, district attorney, and law enforcement agencies for the 20th Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters. Participants can resolve their case or set a new court date. Opportunities to speak with a defense attorney will also be available. 

No arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants. Misdemeanor and traffic offenses are eligible for warrant clearance, regardless of conviction status. 

Ineligible offenses include any warrants from outside of Boulder County, misdemeanor charges involving Victim Rights Act crimes, third-degree assaults, domestic violence, child abuse, menacing, unlawful sexual contact, indecent exposure, invasion of privacy, bias-motivated crimes, and violations of a protection order. 

Additionally, on the same date and time, Jefferson County will also be hosting a Fresh Start event, a first of its kind collaboration on warrant forgiveness between jurisdictionsAn individual may appear in-person in Boulder to resolve their warrant and then appear virtually in Jefferson County to resolve a warrant they may have in that jurisdiction, or vice versa, appear in-person at Jefferson County and then virtually in Boulder. 

The Colorado Judicial Branch works to provide equal access to justice, contribute to public safety, and strengthen the rule of law across Colorado. Together, our courts and probation departments are committed to impartial and timely dispute resolution, support for families, litigants, and victims, client rehabilitation, and meaningful community engagement. 

